Former Maple Leafs captain George Armstrong dies
Published Sunday, January 24, 2021 10:39AM EST Last Updated Sunday, January 24, 2021 10:47AM EST
Toronto Maple Leafs alumni applaud fellow alumni George Armstrong, left, during a pre-game ceremony before the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets NHL game in Toronto on Saturday, February 21, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
TORONTO -- Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain George Armstrong has died.
He was 90.
The Maple Leafs confirmed the death Sunday.
Armstrong captained the Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the '60s and wore the blue and white his entire career.
More coming...