QUEEN'S PARK -- Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is backing down on its controversial class size and mandatory e-learning policies, in an attempt to break the impasse with the province’s education unions.

In a sudden announcement on Tuesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government will increase class sizes in Ontario high schools from the current provincial average of 22.9 up to an average of 23 students per classroom.

The government also announced that its mandatory e-learning policy – requiring high school students to complete two online courses in order to get their diploma – is also being changed.

Parents will be given the ability to opt-out on behalf of their children, the government said, making the requirement all but void.

Sources within the ministry of education with direct knowledge of the changes tell CTV News Toronto the four main education unions “have all seen the proposals” and that the moves are intended to signal to parents that “the [government] is not the bad guy at the table.”

School boards will learn of the new class size averages at the same time, the source said, in an effort to blunt complaints from boards that are currently mapping out the 2020-2021 school year.

“We recognize that some school boards are coming up against the clock in terms of staffing decisions, and this will be communicated immediately,” the source said.

This is the second time the government has been forced to back down on its money-saving measures that unions argued would negatively impact the quality of education for Ontario students.

The government originally intended to increase the average class size in high schools to 28:1, before dropping the ratio to 25:1, and finally moving to 23:1. The government also wanted students to complete four mandatory online courses in order to graduate, before it was forced to cut that requirement in half, and finally introduce an opt-out clause.

In exchange, however, the government is calling on the unions to cancel a planned strike on Thursday and make room for “good faith bargaining.”

“I am asking the teachers’ unions to return to the table, in light of this reasonable offer, to reach the agreement parents want, and students deserve,” Lecce said in a statement.

“If the unions reject this most recent, student-centric offer, parents should rightly be asking what exactly are the priorities of the unions.”

The government said, however, it is sticking with its compensation requests – one per cent per year for a three year contract – because it was enshrined in legislation that the Ford government passed before negotiations began.

Liz Stuart, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, said their union is “prepared to accept the salary they have offered” in exchange for lower class sizes, elimination of mandatory e-learning.

Stuart cautioned however that she wants the government to return to the save staffing levels as 2019-2019 – a provincial average of 22:1 -- which would allow school boards to hire hundreds more teachers across the province.