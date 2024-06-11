Deadly crash results in partial closure of two Toronto highways during rush hour

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway and a stretch of the southbound Don Valley Parkway have been shut down after three dump trucks collided, leaving one driver dead.

Toronto police said the crash happened around 2:17 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner near Spadina Avenue.

One of the trucks caught fire, police said, and the driver was in medical distress following the crash.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the injured driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police identified the driver who died as a man in his 50s.

The fire was quickly contained, Toronto Fire said.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

The crash happened just ahead of the busy afternoon rush.

Traffic is shown backed up on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon following a deadly crash. (CP24)

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner are closed at York Street because of the crash, and the Jarvis ramp to the westbound Gardiner is also closed. The York ramp to the westbound Gardiner was also closed but has since reopened.

The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have been closed at the Bayview/Bloor exit in order to ensure that the backlog of stuck drivers does not grow.

Aerial images showed a long stretch of vehicles at a standstill on the heavily trafficked highway. At least one stuck vehicle could be seen trying to turn around on the busy highway.

A vehicle appears to turn around on the WB Gardiner Expressway in an attempt to avoid a significant traffic backlog. (CP24)

Heavy equipment was being brought in to remove the dump trucks. It is not yet clear how long the closures will last.

Police close off a stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway following a collision involving two dump trucks near Spadina Avenue Tuesday June 11, 2024.