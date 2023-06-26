CP24 declares Olivia Chow elected Toronto mayor

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares,

9 p.m.

CP24 declares Olivia Chow mayor of Toronto.

8:58 p.m.

At least 95 per cent of polls are now reporting. Chow's lead has grown to 261,550 to Bailao's 227,984.

8:52 p.m.

Fewer than 100 polls have yet to report as Chow's lead grows to 252,614 over Bailao's 223,350.

8:47 p.m.

With 1,339 of 1,451 polls now reporting, Chow is leading at 239,034 votes. Bailao is trailing in second place at 218,458.

8:43 p.m.

Chow's lead has grown by nearly 18,000 votes to 227,996. Bailao is in second at 210,225.

Across the city, Chow is leading in Toronto Centre, Toronto Danforth, Spadina-North York, and Parkdale-High Park. Meanwhile, Bailao has taken Scarborough-Guildwood, Don Valley West, and York Centre.

8:37 p.m.

Chow's got 220,720 votes as most polls across the city close. Bailao remains in second at 207,929.

8:35 p.m.

With 210,275 votes, Chow maintains her lead over Ana Bailao's 201,247. Saunders trails in third at 46,964.

8:32 p.m.

Chow's now taken the lead with 203,856 votes as early results continue to roll in. Bailao is in second at 195,176 and Saunders is in third at 45,606.

8:30 p.m.

Eighty-nine per cent of polls are now reporting with Bailao in the lead at 190,383. Chow follows closely in second at 185,431 and Saunders in third at 41,989.

8:20 p.m.

Bailao is maintaining her lead with 171,865 votes as early results come in. Chow is in second place with 162,433 while Saunders trails in third at 36,891.

8:15 p.m.

Early results are coming in and show Ana Bailao leading the race with 142,066 votes. Olivia Chow is in second with 135,446 and Mark Saunders in third with 31,268.

8:12 p.m.

Interactive map showing live election results from across Toronto.

8:00 p.m.

All but four polling stations across Toronto are now closed. Results are expected shortly and can be viewed using CP24’s election map.

7:45 p.m.

According to a web poll published by CP24 this month, the most important issue voters want Toronto’s new mayor to address is making housing more affordable.

Thirty eight per cent of respondents said it was the most important issue in the mayoral race, while 23 per cent answered that it was combatting crime and gun violence.

Reducing traffic congestion and holding taxes and fees to the level of inflation garnered 13 per cent and 12 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Making the TTC safer was the answer for eight per cent of respondents, and increasing taxes and fees to improve services was the answer for five per cent of respondents.

More than 24,000 people voted in the online poll, which was posted on CP24.com from June 1 to June 23.

7:30 p.m.

Toronto Elections says the release of by-election results will be delayed by 15 to 20 minutes due to the extension of voting hours at four polling stations.

7:09 p.m.

Voters heading to the polls today faced a crowded ballot with a record 102 candidates to pick from. Here is a look at seven candidates who have emerged as the top contenders ahead of byelection day.

7 p.m.

CP24's Toronto election special is underway.

6:10 p.m.

Mayoral candidate and former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders spoke to reporters at Bistro on Avenue, a midtown wing joint.

He says voters will support him because of his platform, which has focused mainly on public safety, particularly on transit, and affordability.

Saunders recently received a high-profile endorsement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, however his polling numbers haven’t changed much over the course of the last month.

He had been polling in second place behind Olivia Chow before Ana Bailao overtook him last week after she was endorsed by former mayor John Tory.

“No, I’m not,” Saunders said when asked if he’s putting a lot of stock in what recent polls have suggested.

“By and large, we have been second place throughout and we’re going to see which way it goes tonight and I’m excited about that.”

6 p.m.

Voters in Toronto have two hours left to cast their vote in the city's mayoral byelection.

However, the city says voting hours have been extended at four locations due to weather interruptions

West Hill Apartments, 4175 Lawrence Ave. E., Assembly Room (Ward 24 – Sub 37) will remain open until 8:15 p.m.

Sacred Heart Catholic School, 75 Hupfield Trl., Gym (Ward 25, Sub 8) will remain open until 8:15 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas, 636 Glenholme Ave., Gym (Ward 12 – Sub 3) will remain open until 8:20 p.m.

The Briton House, 700 Mount Pleasant Rd., Resident Entrance (Ward 12 – Sub 6) will remain open until 9 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 President Marvin Alfred tells CP24.com that this election is a “change election” and an important one when it comes to the future of public transit in the city.

“We are looking for a leader who champions to the province and the federal government the importance of getting resources into transit,” he said. “I am not talking about capital projects, where the premier and other levels of government are cutting ribbons, I am talking about sustainable funding that can contribute to a better and a safer work environment for transit workers and the riding public.”

3:30 p.m.

With hours left until the polls close, Toronto’s leading mayoral candidates are continuing to push for votes. Olivia Chow started out the day speaking with Torontonians at Scarborough Town Centre and then travelled downtown for an appearance at Kensington Market. Ana Bailao, meanwhile, spent the morning rush handing out flyers at Duferin Station while Mark Saunders took to Twitter to release a new jingle.

“On the ballot he is #84, vote for him and get so much more,” a man strumming a guitar sings.

Because I have the best supporters, the Mark Saunders #84 jingle is now in your head. pic.twitter.com/ghz0uP2uqy — Mark Saunders (@marksaunders_TO) June 25, 2023

3 p.m.

The City of Toronto says that a tabulator at a polling station at Stanley Public School in Humber River-Black Creek briefly stopped working this morning. A spokesperson says that staff “immediately followed procedure and used the auxiliary slot in the ballot stand that temporarily hold ballots if the tabulator ceases to function. There was no impact to voting as a result.

“Once the tabulator becomes operational again, the ward centre supervisor oversees the ballots being fed into the tabulator. At no time was the voting process disrupted and votes were still being accepted,” the spokesperson said.

1:50 p.m.

Toronto is getting help from other municipalities as it stages what has been described as the biggest byelection in Canadian history. A spokesperson for the city tells CP24 that municipal clerks from across the province reached out with “kind offers of support” as the city worked to fill the 15,000 positions necessary to put on an election at this scale. The spokesperson says that there will be 98 staff from 16 different municipalities filling various election day positions, including staff from Ottawa, Mississauga, Oakville, Guelph and Cambridge.

1 p.m.

If you are still trying to figure out who to vote for, you can use the Candidate Promise Tracker to get a sense of where the seven leading candidates stand on the issues.

12:45 p.m.

Two locations experienced brief power outages Thursday after a thunderstorm rolled across the city.

At Gower Park Place, in Ward 20, and Dawes Road Library Branch, in Ward 19, power was lost briefly and returned within seconds. The disruptions did not impact anyone's voting, according to officials at the polling locations.

11:30 a.m.

Josh Matlow has cast his ballot for mayor at a church in midtown Toronto. Matlow was joined by his wife and daughter.

“I feel so proud of the positive, ethical and ideas-driven campaign that we have run over the past 12 weeks,” he told a pool camera afterwards.

“We have led this campaign with ideas that would fix our city, that would make Toronto more liveable, safe and affordable. So I am really proud of the job we have done and I am very optimistic because I am hearing from people on the ground, in our communities that regardless of polls and pundits, that they believe in our vision for Toronto.”

Just voted with my family at Church of the Transfiguration!



Make your plan today: https://t.co/ohkQ0EVDgG pic.twitter.com/EufZoJ1dEG — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) June 26, 2023

11 a.m.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents frontline TTC workers, has taken the rare step of formally endorsing a candidate in the race, throwing its support behind Olivia Chow. President Marvin Alfred told CP24.com on Monday that he believes it is the first time the union has formally backed a candidate for mayor since 2010.

“She knows the transit profile, she takes transit, she knows transit in and out and she's been an advocate for transit and transit workers,” Alfred said of the decision to endorse Chow. “She understands that we are the least subsidized transit organization in North America and we should get credit for that. We are very economical with the public's money. But at the same time, there needs to be an authentic investment in order to continue that productivity, that level of service and most importantly, safety for all people involved in transit.”

10:45 a.m.

The latest polls suggest that Olivia Chow remains the frontrunner in the mayoral race, however her lead may be shrinking. Both Forum Research and Mainstreet Research published new polls on Sunday, suggesting that Chow’s is now only nine points ahead of former deputy mayor Ana Bailao among decided voters after enjoying a double digit lead for most of the campaign.

10:20 a.m.

Anthony Furey voted alongside his wife and children at a polling station at Kimberley Junior Public School in the Upper Beaches on Friday morning. Afterwards, the former newspaper columnist told reporters that it “felt great to tick off his name” on a ballot “for the first time ever.”

“I am feeling really energized. It has been an honour and privilege to go around Toronto these past few months and to meet with people from all across the city, to hear about what they love about Toronto – and they love a lot about it – and to hear their concerns,” he said. “I have said that now is a time for choosing and I think the choice Toronto voters have right now at the ballot box is whether or not we wasn’t to find ourselves going further in direction of those cities like Seattle, downtown Vancouver and San Francisco, awful scenes of decay where children are encountering needles in playgrounds. I believe we don’t have to be pessimistic that this is inevitable.

I visited multiple transit stations this morning, election day, to connect with voters. What an awesome city!! pic.twitter.com/oQi0I96bbf — Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) June 26, 2023

10 a.m.

The polls are officially open at the 1,445 voting locations spread across the city.

In order to vote you have to be a Canadian citizen who is at least 18 years of age. You also have to either be a resident of the City of Toronto or you or your spouse have to own or rent property within the city.

