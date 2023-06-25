One day before Toronto byelection, Olivia Chow maintains polling lead

Olivia Chow would be elected as mayor of Toronto if the byelection was held today, according to a new Mainstreet Research poll.

Released on Sunday, the day before the election, Mainstreet found that Chow, who has been leading in all mayoral polls, remained the top choice for 34 per cent of decided voters.

Nine points behind her is Ana Bailão, who polled at 25 per cent. She has seen a bump in her numbers since former mayor John Tory endorsed her last Wednesday.

Quito Maggi, head of Mainstreet Research, told CP24 on Friday that while catching up with Chow was a long shot at this point of the campaign, Bailão was the only candidate who could do it.

In third place is Mark Saunders, with 11 per cent support from decided voters. Like Bailão, Saunders received a high-profile endorsement last week from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said he would vote for Saunders on Monday. The provincial leader even lent his voice to a robocall, urging voters to unite behind Saunders. Yet, the premier’s support hasn’t appeared to move Saunders’s numbers in the polls.

Closely behind Saunders is Anthony Furey at 10 per cent.

Josh Matlow finished fourth with seven per cent support, and rounding the top five is Mitzie Hunter, who garnered five per cent support.

Chloe Brown has two per cent support, while Brad Bradford received one per cent.

METHODOLOGY

Mainstreet Research conducted a survey of 940 Toronto adults on June 24. It was done using automated telephone interviews.

The margin of error is +/- 3.2 per cent at the 95 per cent confidence level.