Thunderstorm, dime-sized hail set to hit southern Ontario today

Environment Canada says a thunderstorm and large hail could be in store for parts of southern Ontario Monday.

Just before 9 a.m., Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the regions of Orangeville, Halton, Caledon, Peel, and Guelph, Ont. About 30 minutes later, the agency dropped the warning, but maintained the possibility of a storm in its forecasts.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain,” the agency said Monday. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

The thunderstorm is moving north at 60 km/h, the agency said, and as of 9:15 a.m., was located near Oustic, Ont., north of Guelph.

Residents in the warned regions can expect winds up to 90 km/h, alongside pea-to-dime-sized hail.

Within Monday's warning, Emergency Management Ontario recommended residents "take cover immediately" if threatening weather approaches.