A look at the 7 candidates leading the race to be Toronto's next mayor
Toronto residents will elect a new mayor today, four months after former leader John Tory admitted to having an affair with a staffer and stepped down from the city's top job.
Voters heading to the polls will face a crowded ballot with a record 102 candidates to pick from. Here is a look at seven candidates who have emerged as the top contenders ahead of byelection day:
Olivia Chow
Chow has maintained a steady, commanding lead in the polls for most of the campaign, and her front-runner status has made her a target for most other leading candidates in the race.
Chow has long been a fixture of Toronto's progressive left - she became a school board trustee in 1985, served 12 years on city council and eventually became a New Democrat parliamentarian alongside her late husband and former federal NDP leader Jack Layton.
She was unsuccessful in a bid for Toronto mayor in 2014, when she fell from an early top position to a distant third. She has said the difference this time around is she's being her authentic self and trusting her political vision.
Some of the 66-year-old's notable achievements include supporting an anti-homophobia curriculum in the 1980s, helping bring nutrition programs to Toronto schools in the '90s and fighting against exploitative immigration consultants in the 2000s. She has run an organization to train community organizers for much of the last decade.
Her current campaign is leading with a pledge to get the city back into social housing development and an annual $100 million investment in a program to purchase affordable homes and transfer them to non-profits and land trusts. She also wants to expand rent supplements to 1,000 homes and boost the number of 24/7 respite homeless shelters - promises funded by an expanded land transfer tax on homes purchased for $3 million and above.
Chow has not delivered a fully costed platform and, despite repeated questions from critics, will not say how high she would raise property taxes, though she's said any increase would be modest.
Ana Bailao
Bailao rose to prominence as the affordable housing committee chair after being elected to Toronto city council in 2010. Considered a low-profile appointment at the time, the issue of housing grew larger in the city and brought Bailao into the political spotlight.
The daughter of a construction worker and a seamstress, Bailao immigrated from Portugal at age 15 and grew up in a one-bedroom apartment in the Davenport ward she would later represent.
She's positioned herself on the campaign trail as a pragmatic consensus builder - backed by seven city councillors, nine Liberal parliamentarians and former mayor Tory - who helped elevate affordable housing into a defining issue in the byelection.
Her critics, however, label her as a maintainer of a broken status quo as Toronto grows increasingly unaffordable and record numbers of people go unhoused.
Bailao opted not to seek re-election as a councillor in 2022 and took a job with a large Toronto developer as its head of affordable housing and public affairs.
Her return to politics has seen her inherit some of the personnel and policies of Tory's administration, including promises to keep taxes at or below the rate of inflation despite the city's pandemic-ravaged finances.
Mark Saunders
A cop for nearly 38 years and Toronto police chief from 2015 to 2021, Saunders positioned himself early in the campaign as a tough-on-crime candidate who could save the city from “out-of-control” lawlessness.
Born to Jamaican parents, Saunders immigrated to Canada from England as a child in 1967. After joining Toronto police out of high school, he was assigned to a range of divisions including the drug squad, emergency task force and homicide unit.
In 2015, he was appointed police chief, becoming the first Black person to head Canada's largest municipal task force.
Saunders cites his experience managing the police force's more than $1-billion budget as proof he can manage city finances. He's also the candidate of choice for Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who recently put a Saunders campaign sign on his lawn. Saunders ran, and lost, in last year's provincial election running under Ford's Progressive Conservative banner.
On the campaign trail, Saunders has pledged to increase the supply of housing by cutting down approval times, easing congestion by deprioritizing bike lanes on major streets and replacing supervised injection sites with treatment options to address drug use and homelessness.
Josh Matlow
A councillor for the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's since 2010, Matlow has over the past 13 years undergone a transformation from centrist to one of city council's leading progressive voices and critic of former mayor Tory.
Matlow opened his campaign with the politically bold move of pledging to raise taxes.
He said he wanted to be straightforward with voters about his plan to raise their property taxes by two per cent - which he says amounts to $67 per year - and not conceal the reality of dealing with the city's nearly $1-billion budget deficit.
Beyond the tax hike, he has put forward plans to invest in rent-controlled and affordable housing units and reverse service cuts to public transit.
Before being elected to council, Matlow served as a trustee on the Toronto District School Board.
Mitzie Hunter
A former MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood, Hunter resigned from her provincial seat to run for mayor.
Hunter was one of the handful of Ontario Liberals to hang onto their seat after the majority government was defeated in 2018, a success she repeated in 2022 despite the failures of her party overall.
She has served as minister of education, minister of advance education and skills development and associate minister of finance.
A champion of Scarborough, Hunter grew up in the east-end region of Toronto after her family moved to Canada from Jamaica when she was three years old.
Hunter released what she said is a fully costed platform earlier on the campaign trail, focusing on six priority areas including affordable housing and renter protection, and improving city and public transit services.
She has said those improvements would be, in part, funded by a property tax increase of six per cent and below three per cent for households with income below $80,000.
Brad Bradford
Bradford captured the public's attention at several moments throughout the campaign with the birth of his second daughter and an anecdote about his “best friend Paul” living in his basement - a story he used to illustrate issues of housing affordability in the city.
Bradford, who has a background in urban planning, was elected to represent Beaches-East York in 2018. Former mayor Tory later assigned Bradford some plum roles, including naming him to executive council.
Following his re-election to council in the 2022 municipal election, Bradford was named chair of the city's planning and housing committee.
Bradford's direct style, including his campaign slogan - “less talk and more action” - was inspired by what he said was a desire to get things done at city hall.
He says affordability, transit and safety concerns of young families in the city are issues he understands firsthand.
Bradford has a four-point plan to curb violence on the city's transit system, a program to boost small businesses and has called for the lifting of a ban on recreational drinking in city parks.
Anthony Furey
Furey, a conservative columnist, wasn't considered a prominent contender for much of the campaign and wasn't invited to earlier mayoral debates, but he rose in the polls to find a spot among the leading contenders.
He is currently on leave from his role as a fellow at True North, a far-right digital media platform. He's known for being a former Toronto Sun columnist, with his commentary over the years including pieces criticizing measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic and scrutinizing elements of Islam.
Furey styles himself as a city hall outsider and has focused heavily on issues of crime, addiction, increased costs of living and Toronto's nearly $1-billion budget deficit.
He's suggested diverting funds from the city's climate action program and putting them into hiring 500 additional police officers, among other measures.
Furey has also pledged to phase out safe injection sites and replace them with treatment centres, as well as to put “families and children first” by clearing park encampments, which he says are “causing lawlessness and disorder.”
This report by The Canadian Press was published June 26, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau notes concern over effects of Russia's 'internal challenges' while in Iceland
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries on Monday in expressing concern over the potential effects of this weekend's short-lived uprising in Russia, while stressing that their support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Wagner mercenary leader speaks for first time since mutiny, issuing defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in an audio statement Monday, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the uprising that demanded his ouster, in a video aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country's most serious political crisis in decades.
Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane engine in Texas
A ground worker was killed at San Antonio International Airport after being 'ingested' into a plane’s engine Friday, officials said.
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
opinion | What's the best credit card for you?: Advice from an expert
Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
Humans approaching limits of 'survivability' as sweltering heatwaves engulf parts of Asia
Heavy showers blanketed northern India over the weekend, offering some much-needed respite from a blistering heatwave that ravaged the region. But with mercury levels expected to remain high in other areas, the soaring heat has highlighted how millions in the world’s most populous nation are among the most vulnerable to the effects of the climate crisis.
Montreal
-
Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog alert for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
-
Electric bicycle battery explosion may be to blame in Sherbrooke building fire
An investigation is underway to determine whether a fire in a three-storey, eight-apartment building in Sherbrooke on Monday morning was caused by the exploding battery of an electric bicycle.
-
Man killed in apartment in Longueuil building fire
A man in his 30s has died after being found unconscious in one of four apartments in a Longueuil apartment building that caught fire early on Monday morning.
London
-
Duct tape fixes everything, right?
The driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged with multiple offences after being stopped by OPP. Just after 1:30 p.m. on June 21, the vehicle was stopped by police and the Ministry of Transportation in Grey County.
-
Driver charged for 60km/hr over the speed limit
A Huron County Lamborghini driver is charged after being stopped for driving in excess of 60km/hr over the posted speed limit.
-
Eastbound 401 reopens following truck rollover
Just before 1.a.m, OPP said a transport truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes near Union Road Southwold Township.
Kitchener
-
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.
-
Police looking for suspect after seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener
Waterloo regional police and Peel police are both searching for a suspect after a seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener.
-
Gas meter struck with golf clubs, woman charged: Guelph Police
A woman is facing mischief charges after Guelph Police say she struck a gas meter with golf clubs, causing a leak which forced several homes to be evacuated on the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Missing snake: Northern Ont. police seek help, warn caution
A 4-foot-long boa constrictor missing in northern Ontario.
-
Wagner mercenary leader speaks for first time since mutiny, issuing defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in an audio statement Monday, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the uprising that demanded his ouster, in a video aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country's most serious political crisis in decades.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Ottawa's air quality expected to improve Monday afternoon
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa remained high Monday morning but is expected to slowly drop over the course of the day.
-
One person dead after shooting during police response near Ottawa's ByWard Market
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to Ontario's police watchdog.
-
OC Transpo to test drive on-demand service
OC Transpo's 5-year Roadmap includes a pilot project for on-demand transit operating in selected areas of Ottawa. There is no word on when the pilot project will begin.
Windsor
-
Shed fire in Dresden causes $750,000 damage
Damage is estimated at $750,000 after a shed fire in Dresden.
-
Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Ford Fireworks
Many Windsor and Detroit residents consider the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River the unofficial kickoff to summer.
-
Fight at Pain Court Tractor Pull leads to stabbing
A 36-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing at the Pain Court Tractor Pull.
Barrie
-
Truck driver charged for operating unsafe vehicle on roads: OPP
A truck driver is facing multiple charges for what police say was an unsafe vehicle on the roads.
-
Ontario commits $22.5M to build long-awaited Wasaga Beach elementary school
The Ontario government gave the green light for the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) to build a long-awaited new elementary school in Wasaga Beach.
-
One person hospitalized after collision involving dirt bike and ATV
Police are investigating a serious collision involving a dirt bike and ATV on a trail in Kawartha Lakes.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
-
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The aftermath of a Russian mercenary chief's armed rebellion, Shopify takes on the CRA and who should pay for the Titan sub search?
Calgary
-
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cyber security incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
-
Ensure Line 5 keeps running until reroute completed in 2026, Enbridge asks U.S. judge
Enbridge Inc. wants a U.S. judge to confirm that the controversial Line 5 pipeline won't be shut down before it can be rerouted around Indigenous territory.
-
Lethbridge police charge 2 impaired drivers in weekend blitz
Two people were charged with impaired driving during a safe driving initiative in Lethbridge.
Winnipeg
-
'It's killing our people': Manitoba father encouraging people to say 'no' to fentanyl
A Winnipeg father is asking Manitobans to say, “No thanks, I’m good.”
-
Winnipeg Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
-
Man selling chocolate downtown charged with sexual assault: Winnipeg police
A man selling chocolate in downtown Winnipeg has been charged following an alleged sexual assault on Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Decision expected on controversial condo tower in Vancouver’s Chinatown
A contentious meeting is happening at Vancouver City Hall Monday that will determine the fate of a plot of land in the heart of Chinatown.
-
Canadian ministers face calls to denounce involuntary care of drug users
A coalition of eight advocacy groups is decrying Canada's “devastating” drug policy that advocates say is doing more harm than good in the country's fight against the illicit drug overdose crisis.
-
Thousands gather to mourn death of Sikh leader in Surrey
A massive crowd of mourners gathered outside a Sikh temple in Surrey Sunday morning, one week after its president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed there in his truck.
Edmonton
-
Body found in burned car in northeast Edmonton
A dead person was found in a vehicle on fire in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
-
'He was phenomenal': Alberta man takes the stage alongside Nickelback at Rogers Place
First he won a contest to sing with Nickelback. Then, he won over the crowd as he took his chance to be a rockstar.
-
Blown tire causes head-on crash, injuring 5, northeast of Edmonton
Five people were injured in a head-on crash with a semi on the Waskatenau Bridge on Highway 831 on Sunday.