TORONTO -- The number of COVID-19 infections linked to a Toronto-area wedding last weekend has climbed to 23.

Two days after York Region Public Health said 11 attendees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials confirmed an additional 12 cases on Monday.

Those who tested positive for the disease attended a series of wedding events at four locations in Toronto, Markham and Whitchurch-Stouffville between Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

The locations are:

Private residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Aug. 28

Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre located at 47 Baywood Road in Toronto on Aug. 28

Lakeshmi Narayamandir Temple located at 1 Morningview Trail in Toronto on Aug. 28

Private residence in Markham on Aug. 29

Eighteen of those who tested positive for COVID-19 are residents of York Region, four are residents of Durham Region and one is a resident of Peel Region.

To assist officials with contact tracing, York Regional Public Health is asking anyone who attended an event associated with this wedding to monitor for signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 until Sept. 14.

If anyone experiences symptoms they are urged by officials to self-isolate immediately, call York Region Public Health, as well as seek testing at a COVID-19 assessment centre.