TORONTO -- A suspected impaired driver was taken into custody on Highway 7 in Markham last week after her vehicle was boxed in by some concerned citizens who had spotted her driving erratically.

Police say that they received a 911 call at around 7:35 p.m. on June 4 from a driver who was travelling in the area of Highway 7 and East Beaver Creek Road.

In the audio of that call, which has been released by police, the caller is heard screaming “Oh my God, she is about to hit a car. Oh my God she is about to hit a car” as the suspected impaired driver travelled westbound.

A short time later the caller then explains that the woman had come to a stop and that several vehicles were blocking her from moving.

The caller also said that the woman had told her that she had ingested mushrooms and cannabis gummies prior to driving.

At that point, police arrived and took the woman into custody.

Police say that the woman “was showing obvious signs of being impaired by drugs” at the time of her arrest and that officers decided to take her to hospital “out of concern for her level of intoxication.”

She was later released from hospital and has since been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.