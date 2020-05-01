TORONTO -- The City of Toronto has officially confirmed that all of its in-person Canada Day events, including fireworks displays, will be cancelled.

Instead, officials say the city will celebrate the country’s birthday with “virtual Canada Day celebrations.”

“Based on the recommendations of the medical officer of health, to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, the City of Toronto will join other municipalities across Canada in celebrating a national virtual Canada Day on July 1, 2020,” a news release issued by city officials read.

The events that have been cancelled include fireworks displays at Ashbridge’s Bay, Centennial Park, Milliken Park, Stan Wadlow Park and Weston Lions Park.

Celebrations at Mel Lastman Square, Scarborough’s annual event, Centennial Park’s celebration, and the East York Canada Day parade and festival will also be cancelled.

“The city looks forward to working with the many community and cultural organizations that it traditionally partners with to celebrate our nation's birthday, including key partners Harbourfront Centre, TOLive and the CN Tower, to plan for virtual Canada Day celebrations that will showcase Toronto, including tributes to frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 and Toronto's incredible artists and neighbourhoods,” the news release concluded.

The City of Toronto has cancelled all permit events through June 30 and previously announced that some major events this summer, including the Pride Parade and the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, will not go ahead.