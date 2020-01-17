TORONTO -- A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire in Scarborough home Friday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services said they received a call about smoke coming out of a second-floor bedroom of a home in the Mammoth Hall Trail and Malvern Street area at around1:24 p.m.

Officials said that a boy was removed from the second floor of the home. He was transported to The Hospital for Sick Children’s trauma centre in serious, bot non-life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

Fire officials said the boy was the only person inside the home at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but police are investigating.