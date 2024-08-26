Charges withdrawn against Toronto cops accused of failing to properly investigate murdered woman's disappearance

Nearly seven years after the family of Tess Richey found her remains in a stairwell in Toronto, professional misconduct charges against two of the police officers initially tasked with investigating her disappearance have been withdrawn.

Richey died in November 2017. Her remains were found four days after she was reported missing following a night out in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police constables Alan McCullough and Michael Jones were on patrol on Nov. 26, 2017 when they were called to the Church and Dundonald area to conduct a search for Richey.

The officers, however, never found the woman. Instead, Richey's remains were found in the same area by her mother, Christine Heremeston, and a family friend/

About a year later, the officers were charged under the Police Services Act with neglect of duty and insubordination amid allegations that they didn't search the area thoroughly enough.

At a hearing in downtown Toronto on Monday, the charges against McCullough and Jones were withdrawn after prosecutors said the case had been resolved via a “restorative approach.”

Lawyers for the two constables said they accepted responsibility for the incident and would participate in further training on missing persons cases. They will also forfeit 40 hours of pay, the tribunal heard.

Kalen Schlatter was convicted of Richey's murder in 2020. Schlatter was 21 at the time of the attack.

This is a developing story. More to come…