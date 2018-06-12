

Chris Herhalt , CTV News Toronto





Two Toronto police constables have been charged with misconduct under the Police Services Act over allegations they did not conduct a proper search for homicide victim Tess Richey when she was first reported missing.

Tess Richey was last seen in the area of Church and Dundonald streets at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2017 and she was reported missing the same day.

After her disappearance, her sister said in an online post that the 22-year-old woman had gone out during the evening on Nov. 24 and never returned home.

At 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2017, police constables Michael Jones and Alan McCullough were on shift patrolling the 51 Division area, which includes the Village.

They received a radio call to report to an address in the Church and Dundonald streets to conduct a search for Richey.

Police administrators allege the pair “learned at this location” that it was the last place Richey was seen.

Richey’s body was not located that day. Instead, Richey’s mother Christine Heremeston, who had travelled to the city on Nov. 29, found her body at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell at 582 Church Street.

Investigators allege the stairwell is “40 linear metres northeast” of the address where the officers were originally called.

Jones and McCullough are accused of not searching the immediate area thoroughly, not canvassing the neighbours around the property, and not informing their supervisor of the details of the call.

Administrators allege the pair’s conduct contravened Toronto police standard procedure concerning missing person’s cases.

After Richey’s body was recovered, police initially said her death was not suspicious, but an autopsy found her cause of death to be neck compression, meaning Richey was deliberately killed.

On Feb. 4, 2018, a suspect identified as Kalen Schlatter was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, which was upgraded in March to first-degree murder. The charge has not been proven in court.