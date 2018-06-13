

CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed an East York hospital patient earlier this month.

Toronto police say the 62-year-old patient was in the emergency room of Michael Garron Hospital on the afternoon of June 5 when he was approached by a man with a knife.

It’s alleged the attacker stabbed the patient before fleeing the hospital on foot.

On Wednesday, police announced an arrest in the case.

A suspect, identified as 31-year-old Andy Metatawabin, has been charged with 13 offences.

Police say Metatawabin was also wanted on a separate Canada-wide warrant related to an attempted murder investigation in Toronto and that some of the charges he’s facing relate to that case.

The charges include two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a weapon and one count of theft under $5,000.

Metatawabin appeared in court at College Park in Toronto on Wednesday.

Anyone with new information about either investigation is being asked to call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.