

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are searching for a man accused of stabbing a 62-year-old patient at an East York hospital on Tuesday.

It happened in the emergency department of Michael Garron Hospital on Coxwell Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

The suspect, police say, approached the victim, brandished a knife and stabbed him.

He then walked out of the hospital and headed westbound from the property, where he was last seen.

A suspect identified as 31-year-old Toronto-resident Andy Metatawabin is wanted on charges of assault causing bodily harm, threatening death and dangerous weapons.

Police say he stands about five-foot-nine and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeved shirt, dark pants, dark shoes and a bandage on his head.

Two photographs have been released by police in an effort to locate Metatawabin.

Anyone who spots him is being asked to call police immediately.