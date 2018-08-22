

CTV News Toronto Staff





The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) launched a public awareness campaign this week to remind drivers of their rights when dealing with tow trucks.

The initiative comes during Tow Safety Week, which was created by CAA in conjunction with the Provincial Towing Association of Ontario, to help improve road and driver safety.

In a press release issued Wednesday, CAA cites research by Ipsos that suggests only half of Ontario drivers feel they are informed and educated when it comes to needing a tow.

The agency released a checklist, based on Ontario laws, to give drivers a quick grasp of their rights.

CAA Towing Bill of Rights