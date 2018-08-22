CAA releases 'Towing Bill of Rights' to educate drivers
CTV News Toronto Staff
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:45PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:46PM EDT
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) launched a public awareness campaign this week to remind drivers of their rights when dealing with tow trucks.
The initiative comes during Tow Safety Week, which was created by CAA in conjunction with the Provincial Towing Association of Ontario, to help improve road and driver safety.
In a press release issued Wednesday, CAA cites research by Ipsos that suggests only half of Ontario drivers feel they are informed and educated when it comes to needing a tow.
The agency released a checklist, based on Ontario laws, to give drivers a quick grasp of their rights.
CAA Towing Bill of Rights
- You have the right to decide who can tow your vehicle and to what location unless otherwise directed by police.
- A permission to tow form must be signed before towing starts, unless you have an auto club membership.
- The towing company must provide you with an itemized invoice, before receiving payment.
- The final bill cannot be more than 10% above the quoted price.
- If you choose, you can pay by credit card.
- During business hours, you can access your vehicle to get your personal items, while it's stored at a towing facility.
- A tow operator must notify you where your vehicle will be towed.
- Tow operators must disclose if they are receiving a financial incentive for towing your vehicle to a particular vehicle storage facility or repair shop.