

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Flooding has forced thousands of residents from their homes in communities across the country as spring brings severe flooding. Here are some numbers from Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, where water has risen to historic levels.

6,425: Homes flooded in Quebec, with a further 3,508 surrounded by water

9,523: People evacuated in Quebec

21: Homes in Ottawa that have voluntarily been evacuated

80: Roads closed in New Brunswick

2,000: Canadian Armed Forces troops now deployed to flood zones in Canada, half of whom are in Quebec

1,500: Troops authorized to be sent to Ontario to help with flooding

600: Troops in Ottawa alone

50: Centimetres the Ottawa River is forecast to be above 2017 flood levels, which were then a record, when the river crests mid-week

2: Per cent chance Ottawa had this year of seeing these levels

1 million: Sandbags prepared in the national capital

$1.9 billion: Insured damages from severe weather in Canada in 2018, the fourth-highest amount on record, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada