

Natalie Johnson, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Transit Commission has disciplined one of its bus drivers for ignoring passengers waiting to board and leaving them on the curb.

A video posted to Twitter depicts a 47B Lansdowne bus idling at the Yorkdale stop last Wednesday morning. Amid protests from commuters, the driver does not open its doors to allow them on.

“Open the door for us! Open the door!” one commuter is heard saying on the video.

A commuter is also heard in the video saying “this is the TTC, that’s the face of the TTC,” as the bus pulls away.

“This is one of those cases where unfortunately something that shouldn’t have happened, happened,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CTV News Toronto.

“We have to apologize to any customers who were caught by this.”

Green said there can be many legitimate reasons why a bus does not allow passengers to board, including if the bus is overcrowded, out-of-service, or if the driver is off-shift.

However, an investigation into the incident concluded that the driver had no excuse to not service the stop in this instance.

The TTC would not say how the driver was disciplined, citing personnel privacy, but did say that the driver is still employed by the TTC.