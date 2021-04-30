Advertisement
Blue Jays cut ties with Roberto Alomar following sexual misconduct investigation
Published Friday, April 30, 2021 1:39PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 30, 2021 1:48PM EDT
Former Toronto Blue Jays player Roberto Alomar throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to American League wild-card game action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct.4, 2016. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
TORONTO -- Hall of Famer and Toronto Blue Jays great Roberto Alomar has been fired as a Major League Baseball consultant and placed on the league's ineligible list following an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.