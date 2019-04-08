

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in tumbled into a hole caused by watermain repairs.

Police in Barrie, Ont., say the vehicle was driving near the site of the broken watermain on Saturday afternoon.

They say the watermain had broken the day before and a large hole had been dug as part of the repair process.

Police say the vehicle hit some material being used in the repair and fell into the deep hole.

The 69-year-old Barrie woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the 78-year-old man was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Their names have not been released.