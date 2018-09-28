

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Four months after a Pickering teen was gunned down a popular Toronto tourist destination, police have announced an arrest in his murder.

Israel Edwards was shot dead in Yonge-Dundas Square shortly after 11 p.m. on May 30.

At the time, police believed three to four suspects were involved and were last seen running from the area on foot.

Police made an appeal for witnesses, noting the busy downtown square was likely full of pedestrians and passersby, but a description of suspects was never made public.

On Friday, police announced an arrest in the case.

Up until this point, little else has been said about the investigation into the teen’s death.

A suspect identified only as a 17-year-old Toronto boy was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a restricted firearm.

The boy’s name has been withheld due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Edwards’ death was one in a rash of springtime shootings that sparked outrage across the city. The fatal, still unsolved, shooting of a tech startup CEO in Yorkville occurred just two days prior.

The high-profile shooting at a Scarborough playground that injured two little girls unfolded on June 14, about two weeks later.

The apparent spike pushed the city and Toronto Police Service to ramp up law enforcement and crime prevention in the city. Several of the measures are still being implemented.

The teen charged in Edwards’ murder was scheduled to appear in court Friday.