A street in Brampton could soon be named after slain rapper Sidhu Moose Wala

A street in Brampton could soon bear the name of the late Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi rapper with ties to the Toronto area who was fatally shot last year.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who went by the stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed in May 2022 after being shot at least 19 times while travelling in a vehicle in his home district of Mansa, north India. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A suspect has yet to be apprehended for Moose Wala’s murder.

The emerging artist, who was known for blending hip hop, rap, and traditional beats, was killed the day after Indian police withdrew his security detail in a reported crackdown on so-called VIP culture. Sidhu had been offered the protection as he’d recently, albeit unsuccessfully, ran for congress in Punjab State.

The City of Brampton has already announced the creation of a mural to commemorate Moose Wala, but now, there’s an additional memorial effort in motion – a proposal from Coun. Harkirat Singh could see “Moosa,” the village Moose Wala grew up in, added to Brampton’s master street naming list.

If approved by council and the Street Naming Committee, “Moosa” will be added to a list of possible future street names in Brampton.

The move comes as the one-year anniversary of Moose Wala’s death - May 29 – approaches.

In the notice of motion, Singh said that Moose Wala was “an important figure” to many Brampton residents.

At his June vigil, those who knew Moose Wala described him as a “very-kind hearted person” who single-handedly helped share their Punjabi culture and Sikh faith with the world.

Everyone is shocked by this loss. It’s unbelievable. He was too young,” Deepi Cheema, who knew Moose Wala for about six years before his untimely death.

“His music and life motivated so many young people,” he shared.

With files from CP24's Joanna Lavoie.