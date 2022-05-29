Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports

A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.

Local media reports that Sidhu Moose Wala was shot to death in the state of Punjab on Sunday.

No suspect information has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old attended Humber College as an international student and recorded many of his music videos in Toronto.

The singer ran for congress in Punjab earlier this year but was defeated.

His killing comes a day after his security detail was withdrawn from police after the government voted to remove security cover for Punjab politicians to crack down on VIP culture, according to reports.

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

Community activist and Pujabi voice for the Toronto Raptors Parminder Singh said Wala’s death is a tragic loss for the Punjab community.

“It’s truly shocking and I feel the entire community has that feeling and we all have that sense of shock when we heard about this news early this morning,” he told CP24.

The singer was scheduled to perform in Mississauga at the end of July.

This is a developing news story.