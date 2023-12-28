4th suspect charged in stabbing of off-duty Toronto police officer

A fourth person has been charged in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty Toronto police officer at a retail store in Scarborough last month.

The incident took place on Dec. 6 around noon at a Best Buy near McCowan Road and Progress Avenue.

According to investigators, three men and a woman entered the store and tried to leave without paying for an item.

The officer tried to stop them and was stabbed by one of the men, police said. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The four suspects fled in a blue Toyota Sienna minivan.

Three people have previously been arrested and are facing multiple charges in connection with the investigation.

The first suspect, identified as 47-year-old Jim Dimce Kaluzovski, has been charged with eight offences, including robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and assault with a weapon.

Kaluzovski was taken into custody following a police pursuit and an alleged kidnapping of a man near Danforth and Warden avenues. He is facing 28 charges in connection with that investigation.

Two others—identified as Starlene Migwans, 42, and Dwayne Coombs, 46—were charged last week and face the same eight original offences to Kaluzovski.

On Thursday, Toronto police announced they had charged a fourth and final suspect in the investigation.

Preston Calladine, 48, has been charged with 11 offences, including aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and robbery with a weapon.

None of the charges have been proven in court.