One person dead after collision in Mississauga

One person is dead after a collision in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of McLaughlin Road and Britannia Road West around 3:30 p.m.

Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy said officers arrived to find a vehicle that had struck a pole south of the intersection.

"When the emergency crews arrived on the scene, there was an active fire contained to the vehicle that had struck the pole," he said, adding that crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The driver of the vehicle sustained "significant" injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Chakravarthy said.

"At this time, the investigation suggests that there was a collision between the vehicle, which had struck a pole and a second vehicle, which sustained very minimal damage and the driver of which remained on scene and is cooperating with police," he said.

Chakravarthy noted that both vehicles were travelling south when, for unknown reasons, they made contact.

The cause of the collision is unknown, but Chakravarthy said preliminary information suggested impairment was not a factor.

When asked if speed contributed to the incident, he said, "It's too early to commit to whether or not that was the largest contributing factor behind the collision."

The intersection was closed for several hours as investigators gathered evidence and canvassed for witnesses.

Chakravarthy said the collision happened at a busy intersection and asked anyone who saw or had footage of the incident to contact the Major Collision Bureau "so we can determine what occurred and the aggravating factors behind this tragic incident."