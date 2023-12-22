TORONTO
    • Police arrest 2 more suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer at Best Buy in Scarborough

    Toronto police have arrested two more people and continue to look for one outstanding suspect in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty officer at a Best Buy in Scarborough earlier this month.

    In an update on Friday, police said 42-year-old Starlene Migwans and 46-year-old Dwayne Coombs were apprehended and are now both facing eight charges in the Dec. 6 incident that occurred at the Best Buy at Scarborough Town Centre.

    The charges include robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer, assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    Police allege Migwans, Coombs and two other suspects attended the store, took an item and attempted to leave without paying. An off-duty police officer who was in the store tried to stop the four from leaving the store, and that’s when he was stabbed.

    The suspects loaded the stolen item into a blue Toyota Sienna minivan and drove away.

    Police tape surrounds the outside of a retail store in Scarborough after an off-duty officer was seriously injured after intervening in a robbery involving three suspects.

    The announcement of Migwans and Coombs’ arrests came two days after another suspect, 47-year-old Jim Dimce Kaluzovski, was taken into custody.

    He is facing the exact charges as the two suspects in relation to the stabbing.

    Kaluzovski was captured on Wednesday following a police pursuit that was prompted by the alleged kidnapping of a man in the area of Danforth and Wolfe avenues.

    He was charged with 28 offences in that incident.

    Meanwhile, police remain looking for a fourth suspect, 48-year-old Preston Calladine, of Toronto.

    Preston Calladine, 48, is being sought in connection with a theft and stabbing at a Best Buy in Scarborough. (TPS)

    He is wanted for 11 offences, including three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order, one count of robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

