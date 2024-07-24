Blue Jays sting Rays 6-3 with a four-run eighth inning

Back-to-back RBI singles with two out from Justin Turner and Daulton Varsho were enough to spark a four-run eighth inning and push the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. accounted for the first two Toronto runs with a single and a homer as the victory squared the three-game series with Tampa Bay (51-51) at a win apiece.

The Blue Jays (46-55) enjoyed their second win in five games since the MLB All-Star break before 32,276 at Rogers Centre.

After Turner knocked in George Springer and Varsho brought home Guerrero to snap a 2-2 tie, reliever Jason Adam's (4-2) wild pitch increased the Blue Jays lead to three.

Tampa shortstop Taylor Walls then allowed Alejandro Kirk's pop-up in shallow left field to glance off his glove for the fourth run.

A Ben Rortvedt double brought in the final run in the ninth inning for the Rays.

Toronto starter Yariel Rodriguez set down the first 12 Rays in order. Randy Arozarena broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff double down the right-field line in the fifth inning.

He scored on a single from Josh Lowe that snuck under the glove of a diving Guerrero.

Rodriguez, a 27-year-old rookie, went 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, giving up a run on two hits and a walk. That walk to Richie Palacios scored the tying run in the sixth inning.

Lefty reliever Brendon Little also walked Brandon Lowe with two out. Arozarena cashed in Palacios with a hard-hit single to left.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a lead in the first inning. Spencer Horwitz smacked a one-out double to left-centre and scored on Guerrero's single to left field.

Guerrero made it 2-0 in the third inning with a shot into the left-field seats with two out.

The solo shot was his team-leading 18th and fifth in his last six outings.

Blue Jays reliever Genesis Cabrera (3-2) registered the win for his two-strikeout eighth inning.

Rays starter Zach Eflin also went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

KIERMAIER'S CONFESSION

Kevin Kiermaier told the Tampa Bay Times before the game that he would retire after the season. Toronto placed the 34-year-old four-time gold glove winner on waivers earlier this month.

"This is it, 2024 is it for me," the former Rays outfielder said. "This next week will be very interesting (regarding a potential trade). But this will be my last year playing.

"I'm going to give it my all the rest of the year regardless of what situation I'm in. But my body is talking to me now more than ever."

ON DECK

Chris Bassitt (8-8) will start for the Blue Jays in the finale of the three-game set against Tampa on Thursday afternoon. The Rays will counter with righty Taj Bradley (5-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.