    • Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself on downtown Toronto streetcar

    Toronto police are looking for a man they say exposed himself on a downtown streetcar earlier this month.

    A release issued by the Toronto Police Service said the incident happened on June 19 at approximately 11:30 a.m. It was reported to police that a man exposed himself to multiple people while on board a northbound streetcar near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

    On Wednesday, police identified Toronto resident John Tiano, 61, as a suspect. He is wanted for one count of committing an indecent act in a public place.

    Police say Tiano is five-foot-eight, around 200 lbs, and has short grey hair, a grey beard and brown eyes.

    Investigators have released Tiano's image in an effort to locate him and asked anyone with information to call 416-808-5200.

