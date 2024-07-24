The Ontario Science Centre hosted a wedding the day after its dramatic shutdown
The day after the doors of the Ontario Science Centre closed to the public on the grounds that its roof was failing and unsafe, the centre’s management made an exception to allow a wedding and reception on its grounds.
Groom James Hewson told CTV News he’s incredibly grateful that his wedding – planned for months – could still go ahead, though he admits he can’t square that exception with the public messaging around the building’s dramatic shutdown.
“They told us, ‘Don’t listen to what you hear on the news, the building is safe. The only danger is the snow, and that’s no danger anytime soon,’” Hewson said in an interview.
“One of the staffers told me that it was someone high above that made sure our wedding went ahead. I don’t know who that could have been. I can’t help but thank them,” he said.
It’s another strange twist to the story of how the provincial government pointed to an engineering report they claimed said the Science Centre was unsafe to occupy, even though critics – including the firm that designed the building – said the report gave other options to safely maintain the building.
A Science Centre spokesperson said in a statement that staff are still allowed in the building as they vacate the building and ensure exhibits are properly managed and stored before October 31.
“As the decant was not yet fully underway and this event did not conflict with any immediate measures, the exception was made and the wedding proceeded safely as scheduled,” said Laura Berkenblit.
Photos show Hewson and his bride Sarah smiling outside of the Science Centre, and then experiencing the exhibits inside. He said the pair had a long history with the building and loved it enough to want to get married there.
“It was an incredible night. Even more incredible for all our guests. And it was a bittersweet feeling. We’re so sad that it’s closing,” he said.
“It’s an honour to be a part of the Science Centre history. As much as I’ll always have that great memory of the wedding night at the Science Centre, I would give that up to keep it open,” he said.
Reached at an unrelated news conference Wednesday, Deputy Premier Sylvia Jones stuck to the province’s line.
“It would not be appropriate for us to ignore some very clear engineering advice that suggested structurally the building is unsound,” Jones said. She ignored a reporter’s question that pointed out the building withstood strong rainfall last week.
The government has said rebuilding Ontario place would cost north of $500 million. It’s searching for an interim location before a new Science Centre can be built at Ontario Place in by 2029.
It’s also searching for a second building for the manufacture of exhibits the Science Centre has leased to other facilities all over the world.
Elsa Lam of Canadian Architect Magazine said government documents indicate just the main interim space alone could cost between $35 and $58 million dollars.
Meanwhile, the first engineering report estimated fixing the roof of the Science Centre would take around $24 million over ten years. Even a full rebuild would cost closer to $200 million, she said, when a factor of 185% for complexity and other costs was taken away.
“They made Ontario Place look as inexpensive as possible and they made the repairs to the Ontario Science Centre look as expensive as possible,” Lam said.
When asked about the Science Centre Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford dug in to the plan.
“We’re building a brand spanking new, state of the art, more exhibit space and in the right location, not in a sleepy little neighbourhood in the suburbs that no one goes to,” Ford said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta calls in army to assist with wildfire situation
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
DEVELOPING Jasper updates: Wildfire moving 'faster than expected' toward townsite
Vehicles and heavy equipment have been seen leaving Jasper National Park throughout Wednesday afternoon.
2 wildfires less than 8 km away from Jasper townsite, some structures impacted in national park
As the evacuation order continues for Jasper National Park, officials confirm that some structures in the park have been damaged by fire, but they can't confirm what those structures are.
Biden says he ended re-election bid to 'unite party'
Insisting that 'the defence of democracy is more important than any title,' U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday explained in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and to throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
An unwelcome attendee has joined the Paris Olympic Games: COVID-19
After a handful of Australian water polo players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, questions have emerged around how the spread of the disease will be mitigated at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
Male, female killed, 2 others injured in 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec athlete named one of Canada's 2024 Olympic flag bearer
Maude Charron will carry the Canadian flag during Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Paris. The athlete from Rimouski will also be defending her Olympic gold medal in weightlifting.
-
Montreal electronic traffic signs hacked to display pro-Palestinian political slogans
Montreal police are investigating after electronic message boards at two road construction sites in Montreal displayed pro-Palestinian political slogans Wednesday morning instead of usual traffic alerts.
-
Service resumes on the metro's orange line after water main leak: STM
Montreal's transit authority said a water main break disrupted service on part of the metro's orange line during the afternoon commute Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Severe storms move across eastern Ontario, prompting weather warnings
A series of weather watches were issued across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, as severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.
-
Canada soccer fans express shock, disappointment from Olympic team drone incident
The Olympics begin Friday, but it's been an embarrassing debut for the Canada’s women's soccer team who are now embroiled in a major scandal.
-
Bank of Canada rate cut sparks optimism in Ottawa
With the dark cloud of higher interest rates looming overhead, many small, local construction companies have been waiting for interest rates to drop before taking on risk and kickstarting projects in and around the capital.
Northern Ontario
-
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
-
Northern Ont. reaction to Canada's Olympic controversy
With soccer growing in popularity in Sudbury, some with experience in the sport are with confusion and disappointment to the recent news out of the Olympics.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Kitchener
-
Emergency water disruption in Waterloo
Some people living in the City of Waterloo may be having trouble with their water.
-
Wanted teen considered dangerous after escaping secure custody facility: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is searching for a 16-year-old they say escaped a security custody facility in Wilmot Township.
-
Stanley Cup arrives in Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont.
Fans in Six Nations of the Grand River got to meet a hockey hero on Wednesday and see the Stanley Cup in person.
London
-
17-year-old victim of intimate partner violence was previously violently attacked by her partner
17-year-old Breanna Broadfoot, who will be honoured with a vigil on Wednesday night, had allegedly previously been attacked by her partner, residing in the same home where she later received fatal injuries.
-
Driver walks home after police tow vehicle that revved at Mitchell stop light
Nobody likes a loud and aggressive driver – but one such driver caught the attention of the wrong police officer when they revved their engine at a red light in Mitchell in early July.
-
Political U-turn kills plan to reduce speed limits in dozens of school zones on London’s busiest roads
On Tuesday, a majority of council rejected a recommendation by the Civic Works Committee that would have reduced speed limits by 10 km/hr in school zones along arterial roads during periods when students are usually present.
Windsor
-
'We want what's best for the neighbourhood': Residents given more time to lobby for change
The residents of Spago Crescent in South Windsor are open to change.
-
Thousands expected for car festival this weekend In Amherstburg
This weekend, the town of Amherstburg will be a car-lover's dreamland come true.
-
Politicians come together to celebrate Gordie Howe International Bridge deck connection
Politicians came together at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Wednesday afternoon to celebrate its deck connection.
Barrie
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
-
New police vehicle turns heads along Barrie's waterfront
Barrie police are using a utility vehicle along the city's waterfront this summer to help officers get to challenging locations and increase their presence throughout the busy area.
-
What does Bank of Canada's interest rate cut mean for homeowners?
The Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate to 4.5 per cent, as those looking to renew or buy a mortgage watched closely.
Winnipeg
-
Search of North End property linked to 2021 missing person case
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is executing a search warrant at a North End property on Wednesday to look for evidence linked to a missing person case from 2021.
-
Elementary school in Thompson goes up in flames
An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.
-
Church of rock: Jets owner, The Brothers Landreth save dwindling Winnipeg church, give it added purpose
A saving grace for a dwindling Winnipeg church has come in the form of Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman and Juno-award-winning folk duo The Brothers Landreth.
Atlantic
-
Risk and timing of thunderstorms in the Maritimes on Thursday
Showers along with a risk of thunderstorms will return to the Maritimes on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.
-
N.S. murderer's cryptocurrency stash rules out free legal aid for appeal
A judge has ruled that a stash of cryptocurrency belonging to a convicted Nova Scotia murderer means he won't be receiving free legal aid for an appeal.
-
Border officers seize 140lbs of cannabis at Halifax airport
Two people are facing drug smuggling-related charges after border officers seized 140 pounds of suspected cannabis at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Monday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Jasper updates: Wildfire moving 'faster than expected' toward townsite
Vehicles and heavy equipment have been seen leaving Jasper National Park throughout Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta calls in army to assist with wildfire situation
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
-
Woman charged in dog attack that killed 11-year-old boy in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman has been charged in a dog attack that killed an 11-year-old boy earlier this year.
Calgary
-
New fire burning in Banff National Park south of Hector Lake
A new fire was reported to be burning in Banff National Park late Wednesday afternoon.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Jasper updates: Wildfire moving 'faster than expected' toward townsite
Vehicles and heavy equipment have been seen leaving Jasper National Park throughout Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Buyer's market': What the interest rate cut could mean for Calgary homeowners
For the second time in two months, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate.
Regina
-
Regina outreach groups work to help vulnerable people in the heat
With Regina facing another round of hot temperatures, in addition to smoke lingering in the air, it is a particularly difficult time for those experiencing homelessness.
-
Sask. wildlife rehabilitation clinic needs $500,000 for new facility
Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre is asking for the community’s help to fundraise $500,000 for a new facility.
-
Here's the proposed location for a second Costco in Regina
Regina could soon be home to two Costco Wholesales, according to recently released city documents.
Saskatoon
-
'A bright light': Trevor LaPlante identified as Prince Albert homicide victim
Prince Albert is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved neighbours and community champions.
-
'It's a big deal': Harmful invasive species a growing concern in Saskatchewan lakes
As people get out and enjoy the many lakes in our province this summer, those who take care of the waterways are warning about dangerous invasive species that’s a growing threat in Saskatchewan.
-
‘Restored our faith in humanity': Community rallies around 7-year-old Sask. girl after lemonade stand robbery
A seven-year-old Saskatoon girl is dealing with the aftermath from her lemonade stand being robbed by two teenage boys on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Vacations, meals, booze: Contractor used $100K of charity's money for personal expenses, B.C. court finds
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis– has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
-
'No known connections' between recent sexual assaults on Vancouver Island, police say
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating three sexual assaults by strangers that were reported in the past week, though there is no indication the attacks are connected.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
'No known connections' between recent sexual assaults on Vancouver Island, police say
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating three sexual assaults by strangers that were reported in the past week, though there is no indication the attacks are connected.
-
Vacations, meals, booze: Contractor used $100K of charity's money for personal expenses, B.C. court finds
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis– has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire grows overnight, remains out of control
A wildfire burning out of control on Vancouver Island continued to spread Wednesday as the provincial wildfire service assigned more resources to try to contain the blaze.