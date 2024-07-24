Hamilton police investigating after shots fired in two incidents 17 minutes apart

Hamilton police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a person wearing a blue medical mask driving a dark/grey four-door Honda after two separate gunfire incidents 17 minutes apart Wednesday night.

Police said they received a call for a shooting at Chuck’s Roadhouse on Upper Centennial Parkway around 8:11 p.m.

Witnesses told responding officers that they saw a black Honda being driven by a tanned or dark-skinned male wearing a “COVID” mask, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers confirmed evidence of a shooting. Fortunately, the establishment was unoccupied at the time of the incident,” police said in a news release on Wednesday evening.

At 8:28 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the Springvalley Crescent area.

Police said they arrived to find evidence of a shooting.

Two people were at the residence when the incident occurred, but they did not suffer any physical injuries, police said.

“Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a dark grey Honda Civic with two male occupants, both wearing ‘COVID’ masks,” police said.

“At this time, the two incidents are being investigated separately. As information continues to come in, we will determine if there is any connection between the two shootings.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-4925.