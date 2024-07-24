Parts of DVP, Lake Shore Boulevard briefly flooded as Toronto hit with heavy rain

Thunderstorms rolled through Toronto Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and causing flash flooding on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), Lake Shore Boulevard and some downtown subway stations.

Toronto police said some parts of the DVP and Lake Shore Boulevard were completely underwater due to a sudden torrential downpour around 2 p.m. A number of lanes on the two major roads were briefly closed as a result. They have since reopened after the floodwater receded.

Water is shown on Lake Shore Boulevard following heavy rain on July 24.

“Today’s rainfall has caused ponding on some roads, including the DVP & Lake Shore Blvd. City crews are working hard to keep traffic moving,” the city said in a post on X. “Never drive through flooding or ponding. Use extra caution and allow additional time to reach your destination.”

Meanwhile, due to flooding, trains were not stopping at St. Patrick and Osgoode stations. Regular subway service resumed at the two stations shortly before 5 p.m.

Toronto is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch, and Environment Canada said the city could see torrential downpours with 50 millimetres falling within the hour. Strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h are also in the forecast.

Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips said approximately 25 millimetres of rain fell in downtown Toronto by mid-afternoon.

Cars drive on the Don Valley Parkway during a rainy afternoon on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The storm comes a little over a week after Toronto’s record rainfall on Tuesday when the city recorded nearly 100 mm of rain over the course of a few hours. Several of the city’s busiest roadways were also flooded at that time, forcing some drivers to abandon their vehicles.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water,” Environment Canada said in the weather advisory issued around 10 a.m.

The rain started falling this afternoon and is expected to last into the evening.

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued for the Greater Toronto Area and much of south and southwestern Ontario.