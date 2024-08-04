TORONTO
2 people injured, 1 critically, in North York stabbing, say Toronto paramedics

Toronto police are investigating an Aug. 4 stabbing in North York. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police are investigating an Aug. 4 stabbing in North York. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with critical injuries, following a stabbing late Sunday afternoon in North York, say paramedics.

The incident happened at a home on Resolution Crescent, which is west of Brahms Avenue and south of McNicoll Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to that area just after 6 p.m.

They told CTV News Toronto that they transported two patients to a trauma centre: one in life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.

Police said the first victim was taken to the hosptial via emergency run. They described the second victim's injuries as non-life-threatening.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

More details to come.

