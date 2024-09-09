TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman pretends coat is passenger to drive in HOV lane on the QEW: OPP

    A driver used an empty coat to simulate a passenger so she could use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane during rush-hour on the QEW, Ontario police say. (X/@OPP_HSD) A driver used an empty coat to simulate a passenger so she could use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane during rush-hour on the QEW, Ontario police say. (X/@OPP_HSD)
    Share

    A driver used an empty coat to simulate a passenger so she could use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane during rush-hour on the QEW, Ontario police say.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were conducting HOV enforcement when they saw the 21-year-old driver and the puffy coat passenger heading westbound in Burlington at around 5:10 p.m. on Friday.

    In a post on X, police said she has been charged for an HOV violation. While OPP did not say what the penalty was, drivers typically face a fine of $110 and three demerit points.

    This is not the first time drivers came up with creative ways to use the HOV lane.

    In 2015, one Toronto driver dressed up mannequins and strapped them into passenger seats in their Dodge pickup.

    “On a positive note, everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt," police said at the time, adding the driver faced an HOV offence.

    Another driver in 2017 also used this method with a doll, which was also all dressed up with its seatbelt on and a comb on its lap.

    Drivers can use HOV lanes when there are two or more people inside of the car. However, bus drivers, taxi drivers, motorcyclists and emergency vehicles can use these lanes at all times.

    With files from Paul Johnston 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years in prison

    Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentence was handed to Nygard, 83, by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein in Toronto on Monday. Last November, a jury found Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial.

    Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation

    A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    • Overnight fire at controversial Barrie park

      Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.

    • CKVR alumni reunite

      Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News