1 person killed, 2 others injured in Brampton collision
One person has died following a head-on crash in Brampton late Sunday morning.
The collision happened on Bovaird Drive West, near Heritage Road.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were called to that area at 11:12 a.m.
Speaking to the media at the scene, Const. Richard Chin said officers found two vehicle, one white and the other "greenish gray," both with extensive damage.
He indicated that green-gray vehicle was traveling westbound on Bovaird, while the white one was heading eastbound when they collided.
"We're still trying to determine what what those events are," he said.
Chin noted there were two male passengers in one of the vehicles, and one male in the other. He described their injuries as "very significant."
Police previously said that two males were taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
"Two were airlifted to a trauma centers, while the other one was taken by an ambulance to another trauma center," Chin elaborted.
Police later announced on X that one of those individuals, whom Chin identified as a male adult passenger of one of the vehicles involved in the collision, has been pronounced deceased.
Members of PRP's major collision bureau are now on scene and investigating.
"They're going to be looking at things such as speed, physical condition of the drivers, physical conditions of the vehicles," Chin said.
Bovaird is currently closed between Mississauga Road and Heritage and is expected to be off limits for "several hours," Chin said. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact our PRP's major collision bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Bloc Quebecois ready to extract gains for Quebec in exchange for supporting Liberals
The Bloc Québécois says its ready to wheel and deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party for support during confidence votes now that the Liberal government's confidence and supply agreement with the NDP has ended.
Over 200 firearms seized in Waterloo weapons investigation
According to police, during a traffic stop officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
'It's morally wrong': A rural Alberta town reacts to homeless shelter closure
At the end of a side street in Slave Lake, Alta., Lynn Bowes looks at a grey job-site trailer with boarded-up windows and doors that once operated as her town's only homeless shelter.
Timeline: The rise and fall of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political fortunes
In the wake of the NDP withdrawing its automatic support of the minority Liberal government, here is a timeline of key events charting the arc of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's fortunes in federal politics.
The controversial plan to turn a desert green
Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.
Military surplus store in Calgary, destination of celebrity shoppers, closing doors
Cher, Anthony Hopkins, Heath Ledger, Alec Baldwin and Tom Hardy are just a few of the celebrities John Cumming met while growing up in his family's military surplus store.
Trump threatens to jail adversaries in escalating rhetoric ahead of pivotal debate
With just days to go before his first and likely only debate against U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump posted a warning on his social media site threatening to jail those “involved in unscrupulous behavior” this election, which he said would be under intense scrutiny.
Mother of Georgia shooting suspect called school to warn of emergency, aunt says
The mother of the 14-year-old who has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of four people at his Georgia high school called the school before the killings, warning staff of an 'extreme emergency' involving her son, a relative said.
Canadian drivers enjoying unusual low gas prices for time of year
Drivers across the country are keeping more money in their pockets after filling up a tank of gas.
Teachers say immigrants not to blame as Quebec links teacher shortage to newcomers
As Quebec politicians continue to point to immigration -- a common justification for the province's ills -- as the main culprit for the province's teacher shortage, education experts say newcomers are not the underlying cause of the widespread teacher shortages.
Oka residents preparing checkpoint operations to stop illegal dumping in Kanesatake
Residents in Oka, Que. are preparing to take matters into their own hands to try to prvent the illegal dumping of contaminated material in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kanesatake.
Making Mont-Royal Avenue a year-round pedestrian-only street a long way off
Mont Royal Avenue is one of Montreal's most popular pedestrian-only streets during the summer, but cars have returned this week. Some want the street to remain without cars all year round.
WATCH AT 6 P.M.
WATCH AT 6 P.M. Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
2 people extricated, 2 cats saved following vehicle rollover on Highway 417 in Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says two people have been extricated and two cats have been brought to safety following a vehicle rollover on Highway 417 in Ottawa Sunday morning.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe defends his 'Fairness for Ottawa' campaign
Ottawa Mayor's "Fairness for Ottawa" campaign continues, as the city seeks more funding from all levels of government.
Person hospitalized for Ontario's first human case of rabies since 1967
Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more than half a century.
-
Grieving mother planning peaceful protest at Rockwood OPP station
Faye Dzikewich continues to fight for answers for her 36-year-old son, who died after spending the night in an Ontario Provincial Police cell in Rockwood, Ont.
3 taken to hospital, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries following serious collision in Hagersville
One person was airlifted to hospital by Air Ornge with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were transported by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
‘Not checking out yet’: Woman with incurable cancer vows to keep fighting
Heather Appleton just renewed her passport for another ten years. “I’m not checking out yet,” said Appleton, 61, who has the incurable cancer, Multiple Myeloma.
Pedestrian dragged by vehicle
Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.
London police searching for missing 16-year-old
The London Police Service is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
One dead following collision on Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line
One person has died following a collision Saturday night.
Pillette Road closed for active investigation
The Windsor police said Pillette Road is closed from Grand Marais to Plymouth due to an active investigation.
Car fire leads to impaired charges: OPP
The Essex County OPP have laid charges following a single vehicle collision and car fire.
Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet
A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.
Overnight fire at controversial Berczy Park
Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.
CKVR alumni reunite
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
Wanted man arrested after improvised gun found during traffic stop
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after he was found in possession of a loaded zip gun during a traffic stop by police.
Winnipeg firefighters battle 2 overnight blazes
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to two fires early Sunday morning in the city’s William Whyte and St. John’s neighbourhoods.
New basketball court unveiled in Winnipeg’s Waverley neighbourhood
Those living in the city’s Waverley area will have a chance to shoot some hoops at a new outdoor basketball court at Bridgwater Park.
Residents of new affordable housing in Dartmouth begin moving in
The first residents of the 32 new affordable homes for women and their children in Dartmouth, N.S., have moved in, with more to follow in the coming weeks.
37-year-old woman dies following collision in Allardville: N.B. RCMP
A 37-year-old woman from Bathurst, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Allardville, N.B.
‘I’ll be on the job hunt’: Three Halifax councillors not seeking reelection reflect on their tenures, challenges facing municipality
Three Halifax Regional Municipality councillors will not be running for reelection in October.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
'It's morally wrong': A rural Alberta town reacts to homeless shelter closure
At the end of a side street in Slave Lake, Alta., Lynn Bowes looks at a grey job-site trailer with boarded-up windows and doors that once operated as her town's only homeless shelter.
Surging Elks lick Stamps 37-16 to escape West basement
The Edmonton Elks are finding a way to return to respectability in what initially looked like a lost season.
Devastating Jasper wildfire now listed as under control, Parks Canada says
Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
Rob Miyashiro earns NDP nomination for Lethbridge-West
Rob Miyashiro was selected as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge-West Saturday to replace MLA Shannon Phillips.
AUPE stages three simultaneous rallies as members rally for better collective agreements
One of three rallies organized by the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) took place at the Foothills Medical Centre on Saturday.
Regina fire crews report no injuries after apartment fire
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a residential apartment building in Regina’s Rosemont-Mount Royal neighbourhood.
Mural showcasing diversity and youth unveiled in North Central community
The North Central Community Association has partnered with the Rainbow Youth Centre on a new mural in the heart of North Central.
'Sacredness': Medicine wheel in healing garden dedicated to local elder
A local elder was honoured at Westminster United Church on Saturday by having a medicine wheel dedicated to her.
Saskatoon Public Schools offers counselling support after student set on fire at high school
In the wake of the tragic incident of setting a student on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate, Saskatoon Public Schools announced that it is providing counselling services to students and staff affected by the event.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing.
'Its a signature event': Broadway street fair returns to Saskatoon
Broadway avenue was alive with the bustle of Saskatoon residents enjoying their weekend. The street was closed off and turned into a pedestrian walkway for a massive street festival that saw thousands of participants.
B.C. First Nation offers reward for information in missing woman case
Mounties in Northern B.C. have set up a dedicated tip line as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of an Indigenous woman two months ago.
Woman attacked by knife-wielding man while leaving work, Vancouver police say
A shopkeeper was attacked as she was leaving work in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday night, Vancouver police say.
Family of child found alone at Whistler Dairy Queen located: RCMP
The family of a child who was found unaccompanied at a Dairy Queen in Whistler, B.C., Saturday night has been identified, local Mounties say.
B.C.'s Bennett, Ont.'s Hennessy named flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
