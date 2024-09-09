TORONTO
    • 16-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Whitby crash

    A Durham Regional Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/Durham Regional Police) A Durham Regional Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/Durham Regional Police)
    Police say a 16-year-old motorcyclist has serious injuries after they collided with the driver of a passenger van who was trying to exit a highway in Whitby Saturday evening.

    Durham Regional Police said that at just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the southbound Highway 412 exit ramp at Dundas Street for report of a crash.

    A passenger van being operated by a 46-year-old driver from Whitby at that time was attempting to exit the highway by crossing two westbound lanes of heavy traffic, police said in a news release issued Monday.

    As they were making the lane change, the 16-year-old female motorcyclist from Whitby was in the centre lane and collided with the driver’s door of the van, police said.

    The motorcyclist was seriously injured and transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she remains.

    The cause of the crash us unknown at this time, but police said investigators did attend the scene to examine the circumstances.

