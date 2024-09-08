TORONTO
1 man arrested, 2 others outstanding following armed robbery in East York

Toronto police have arrested one man and are looking for two others who are wanted in connection with a violent robbery in the city’s east end.

The incident happened on Aug. 8 near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

Police said they were called to that area around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

According to investigators, three armed suspects entered an apartment and assaulted people inside before stealing a number of item from them and fleeing the area.

The victims sustained minor injuries, police said.

Kyle Nahwegezhic, 31, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with one count each of robbery with an offensive weapon, break and enter commit, possession of a weapon, assault, and uttering threats, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court on Aug. 13.

Members of 55 Division’s Criminal Investigative Bureau are looking to locate Daniel Nahwegezhic, 36, of Toronto. He is wanted on the same charges.

Police are also working to identify another unknown man in connection with the robbery.

He is described as having light brown hair, a goatee, and a large tattoo on his right calf. This individual was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, blue and white shirt, black shorts, and black boots.

This suspect is wanted for one count each of robbery with an offensive weapon, break and enter commit, and possession of a weapon, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

