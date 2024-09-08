No injuries reported following smash-and-grab robbery at Mississauga jewelry store

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga.

The incident happened at Malabar Gold and Diamonds at 6075 Mavis Rd. at Matheon Boulevard West.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that they received a call for assistance around 5 p.m.

Investigators said that an unknown number of suspects fled the area.

No injuries have been reported.

It is also not known at this time how much jewelry was taken from the store.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions.

They did say that bystanders reported seeing weapons, however PRP could not confirm what kind of weapons were allegedly used during the robbery.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.