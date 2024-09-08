TORONTO
Toronto

No injuries reported following smash-and-grab robbery at Mississauga jewelry store

Police are investigating a Sept. 8 smash-and-grab robbery at at Malabar Gold & Diamonds at 6075 Mavis Rd. in Mississauga. (Screengrab from video by David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto) Police are investigating a Sept. 8 smash-and-grab robbery at at Malabar Gold & Diamonds at 6075 Mavis Rd. in Mississauga. (Screengrab from video by David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
Share

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga.

The incident happened at Malabar Gold and Diamonds at 6075 Mavis Rd. at Matheon Boulevard West.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that they received a call for assistance around 5 p.m.

Investigators said that an unknown number of suspects fled the area.

No injuries have been reported.

It is also not known at this time how much jewelry was taken from the store.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions.

They did say that bystanders reported seeing weapons, however PRP could not confirm what kind of weapons were allegedly used during the robbery.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

  • CKVR alumni reunite

    Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.

  • Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet

    A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.

  • Overnight fire at controversial Berczy Park

    Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News