TORONTO
Toronto

Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's long-delayed sentencing expected today

Seen through a police vehicle window, Nygard arrives to a Courthouse in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Seen through a police vehicle window, Nygard arrives to a Courthouse in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced for his sexual assault convictions today, after multiple delays in the case that have stretched for months.  

The 83-year-old was convicted on four charges last November but the sentencing process has dragged on for several reasons, including Nygard's difficulties in retaining legal counsel.

The sentencing was postponed once again last month because one of the Crown attorneys was out of the country. 

Nygard's latest lawyer is seeking a six-year sentence, citing her client's age and health issues, while prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 15 years. 

Nygard, who once helmed a successful women's fashion company, was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women at his firm's Toronto headquarters from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

He was ultimately convicted of four counts of sexual assault but acquitted of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation

A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

  • CKVR alumni reunite

    Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.

  • Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet

    A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News