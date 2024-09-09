TORONTO
Toronto

Man struck and killed by vehicle in North York: police

An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
A man has died in hospital after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle in North York, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the area of Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West.

In a post on social media, police said the victim is believed to be a man in his 40s. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but police later confirmed that the man died of his injuries. 

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

