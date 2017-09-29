

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





Nuit Blanche, the city’s annual all-night open-street art festival returns this weekend, with public art installations across the city. The event starts when the sun goes down on Saturday September 30 at 6:58 p.m. and last until sunrise on Sunday October 1. Here’s what you need to know:

Exhibition locations

There are four general exhibition areas in the city, each with its own theme:

"Taking to the Streets" at Queen's Park and University of Toronto

"Calculating Upon the Unforeseen" along Dundas Street from the Art Gallery of Ontario to Yonge-Dundas Square

"Life on Neebahgeezis; A Luminous Engagement" on Bay Street between Queen Street and King Street

"Monument to the Century of Revolutions" at Nathan Phillips Square

TTC

The TTC will run all-night subway service on Lines 1 and 2. Service on Line 1 (Yonge-University-Spadina Subway) will run all night from Downsview to Finch. Service on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth Subway) will run all night from Kipling to Kennedy.

The 501 Queen Streetcar will be diverted onto King Street between Spadina Avenue and Church Street.

Free, all-night parking is available at TTC commuter parking lots.

Day Pass/Group Day Passes and e-tickets purchased for use on September 30 will be extended to 7 a.m. on October 1. The September Metropass will be accepted until 7 a.m. on October 1.

GO Transit

In addition to regular service on Saturday and Sunday on the Lakeshore lines, two special homebound train trips will run in the early hours of October 1.

For Hamilton customers, there will be connections to bus Route 18 for the special trains at Aldershot.

On the Barrie line, there will be a special homebound trip in the early hours of October 1.

Special service will run along the Milton, Kitchener and Stouffville lines, with one Toronto-bound trip in the early evening of September 30 and one homebound trip in the early hours of October 1.

Kitchener line service will run between Georgetown GO and Union, with bus connections to Kitchener, Guelph and Acton.

Road closures