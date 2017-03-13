Featured
Canada Post van crashes into Regent Park construction site
A Canada Post van is pictured after a crash on St. David Street near Regent Park Boulevard Monday March 13, 2017. (Danny Pinto /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 7:44PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 13, 2017 7:50PM EDT
A downtown street has been closed off after a Canada Post van apparently crashed into a building under construction.
The collision happened on St. David Street and Regent Park Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m.
Images from the scene showed the front of the truck lodged in the construction area, with its back wheels in the air.
The cause of the crash is not yet clear.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they were not called to the scene and no injuries have been reported so far.
St. David Street has been closed between Sackville Street and Sumach Street as police investigate.
