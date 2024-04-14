TORONTO
Toronto

Youth taken to Sick Kids, man treated at scene following water search in the Beaches

Emergency responders search Ashbridges Bay on April 14 following reports of a person in distress in the water. (Supplied) Emergency responders search Ashbridges Bay on April 14 following reports of a person in distress in the water. (Supplied)
A young person was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children with minor injuries, while an adult male was treated and released at the scene after emergency personnel were called to the Toronto Beach area Sunday evening for reports of a person in the water.

Toronto Fire Service told CP24 that they were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area for reports of a “person in distress" around 6 p.m.

Several fire rescue boats were subsequently deployed to Lake Ontario near Northern Dancer Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard East. Crews also searched in the water. 

A Toronto fire rescue boat searches in Ashbridges Bay area for a possible person in distress in the water on April 14. (Supplied)

Toronto police told CTV News Toronto that they also received a call around 6 p.m. for reports of a person missing in the water.

"Toronto Police Service Marine Unit is on scene attempting to locate this person," a media officer said.

