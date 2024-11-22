Man dead, another in hospital following 'targeted' shooting in St. Catharines; 2 men sought

A man is dead, and another is fighting for his life in hospital following a “targeted” shooting in St. Catharines Friday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police said they were called to Division and Riordon streets, near Geneva and St. Paul streets, around 1:40 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other man was transported to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Detectives have information to suggest that this was a targeted incident,” police said in a news release Friday evening.

Homicide investigators are looking for two men – one is believed to be the suspect, while the other is described as his “associate.” They have released a photo of the two, asking for the public’s help identifying and finding them.

Police are looking for a suspect (left) and his associate in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Catharines on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Niagara Regional Police Service)The suspect is described as a 50-year-old white man with a medium build and salt and pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing an ECKO hooded jacket with logos and patches on the chest area, a wool toque, blue jeans, dark-coloured running shoes with white-coloured soles and white trim and a dark-coloured backpack.

Meanwhile, his associate is believed to be a white man between 35 and 40 years old with a thin build, brown wavy hair and a scruffy goatee. He had on a dark-hooded waist-length bomber-style jacket, dark jeans and dark running shoes.

“The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If seen, please call 911 immediately and do not approach,” police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009134 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.