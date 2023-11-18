TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman killed in alleged intentional northeast Toronto collision identified by police

    Toronto police have identified the woman killed after being allegedly intentionally struck by a driver in North York earlier this week.

    The victim, 61-year-old Karen Montague, was among the three pedestrians hit by a vehicle outside an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard on Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m.

    All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the 61-year-old died. The other two sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Montague is the city’s 61st homicide victim of the year.

    Meanwhile, the driver, 79-year-old Circo Garofano, was arrested at the scene and later charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

    Police have said that Garofano and the three victims had a “familial relation” but did not disclose their exact relationship.

    Police have not commented on a motive for the killing but said it was “an intentional act.”

    Karen Montague, 61, is the city's 61st homicide victim of 2023. (Supplied)

