    • 'An intentional act': Driver arrested after woman killed, two others injured-in North York collision

    A man intentionally struck three people he knew in a North York parking lot Wednesday afternoon, leaving one of them dead and two others seriously injured, Toronto police said.

    “We have learned that this was an intentional act on the part of the arrested party,” Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters in an evening update on the collision that occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. outside an apartment building near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard.

    Police initially said there were four people who were hit by a vehicle, but Price clarified that there were only three victims – a woman in her 60s, an adult male and an elderly female.

    He said that the woman in her 60s was pronounced dead while the two others suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle, an elderly male, was arrested at the scene. The homicide unit has been called in to investigate the incident along with Traffic Services.

    “We also have received information that the parties involved are known to each other. So there is no further or ongoing risk to the public,” Price said.

    When asked to elaborate on the relationships of the victims and the suspect, he noted that the four have a “familial relation” but would not provide further details.

    As for the suspect, he was taken into custody for murder, Price said, adding that it will be determined later whether he will face murder in the first degree or second degree.

    “As we kind of gather all of the fine details of the incident, we will determine any further charges. There will be further charges, obviously,” he said.

    The suspect’s identity has not been released.

