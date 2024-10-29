TORONTO
Toronto

    • Plant-based milks facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA

    Share

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.

    The federal agency says the facility was not properly conducting environmental swabbing and finished product testing for listeria prior to a national recall of several Silk and Great Value plant-based milk products on July 8.

    The CFIA says Joriki, a third-party facility in Pickering, Ont., used by plant milk manufacturer Danone Canada, was not considered “high risk” prior to the contamination.

    However, it did visit the plant in response to consumer complaints about allergens and mould beginning in 2018.

    Health Minister Mark Holland called the outbreak a “tragedy," and noted it's the first time plant-based beverages have been linked to listeria illness in Canada.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.  

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

    The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News