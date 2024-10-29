TORONTO
    • Police investigating after explosion at Grimsby, Ont., school injures staff member

    A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon) A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
    Police in Niagara Region say they're investigating an explosion at a school that injured a female staff member.

    Investigators say they were called to Central French Immersion Public School in Grimsby around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and found there was an explosion in an outdoor garbage bin area.

    The Niagara Regional Police Service says the explosion happened as a school staff member accessed the garbage bin.

    They say the staff member suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

    Police say the school was placed under a "lock and learn," while nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

    A police explosives unit has been called to the scene and several roads in the area are closed to traffic.

    Investigators are urging the public to stay out of the area.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024. 

