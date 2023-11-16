TORONTO
Toronto

Driver charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder after allegedly running over 3 people in Toronto

A 79-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after allegedly running over three people outside an apartment building in northeast Toronto on Wednesday.

Police received the call for a collision on Wednesday at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard. Following their investigation, police alleged that three victims were struck by a vehicle driven by the accused. All three victims were transported to hospital. One of the victims, a 61-year-old woman from Toronto, was later pronounced deceased. The other two victims were left with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The accused was arrested at the scene.

Ciro Garofano, 79, of Toronto, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

At this point no motive has been provided.

However, Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters on Wednesday night that the suspect and victims were known to each other and had a “familial relation.” He did not provide further details on the nature of the relationship.

