Toronto is the 'rattiest' city in Canada again, but 7 other Ontario spots squeaked into the list

A pest control company ranked the “rattiest” cities and boroughs across Canada, and Toronto continues to reign supreme.

On Monday, Orkin Canada named the top 25 cities across the country with the highest rodent populations.

And while Toronto cracked the top five in first, Mississauga (6) and Scarborough (9) made the top 10 list.

Five other spots in Ontario were ranked among the top 25: Ottawa (12), Sudbury (17), Brampton (20), Hamilton (21) and Etobicoke (23).

British Columbia, meanwhile, made up nearly half of the list with 12 spots making the cut.

The top 10 “rattiest” places in Canada this year are:

Toronto, Ont. Vancouver, B.C. Kelowna, B.C Burnaby, B.C. Victoria, B.C. Mississauga, Ont. Richmond, B.C. Surrey, B.C. Scarborough, Ont. St. John’s, Nfld.

The pest control company also broke down the “rattiest” cities and boroughs in Ontario, with North York (9) and London (10) squeaking into the top 10 in the province.

Orkin Canada says in order to deter rodents from staying at your home, remove indoor and outdoor clutter, trim trees, cut off any water sources like leaky pipes, throw garbage in rodent-proof bins, and seal any entry points that are larger than a quarter of an inch.

Rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rat and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada performed between Aug. 1, 2023 and July 31, 2024.