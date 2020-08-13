TORONTO -- A woman is dead after being found with obvious signs of trauma in Brampton Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Treeline Boulevard and Linstock Drive, east of Airport Road, just after 7 p.m.

Peel police Const. Sarah Patten said officers found a female victim in the garage of a home with life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

Patten said the homicide bureau has been notified but has not taken over the investigation.

Officers from the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We do treat circumstances like this as suspicious, and we'll do until further information is received," Patten said.

Police are urging anyone who may have information to contact them.